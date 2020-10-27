TraceTogether token collection at community centres restricted to constituency residents

SINGAPORE: Residents will now be allowed to collect their TraceTogether tokens only from their own constituency community centres, said the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office (SNDGO) in a news release late on Monday (Oct 26).

Residents had been, up till Monday, able to collect their tokens at community centres outside their own constituencies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From Tuesday, collection will be restricted to residents' constituency community centres. Residents can find information on their designated collection points from the TokenGoWhere website.

“All constituencies will be served in due course. So we urge the public to wait for the collection exercise to start in your respective constituency,” SNDGO said.

Details on the opening schedules of collection centres will be released at a later date, it added.

The TraceTogether programme, which comprises both the app and the token, is aimed at improving Singapore's contract tracing efforts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

TraceTogether helps contact tracers identify people who have been in close proximity with COVID-19 cases during their infectious period, while SafeEntry helps COVID-19 patients remember the places they have been to so the authorities can spot potential clusters.

The SNDGO announced last week that TraceTogether-only SafeEntry will be progressively implemented at popular venues including workplaces, schools, malls, food and beverage outlets and hotels by the end of the year. This transition is vital Singapore prepares to resume larger-scale events and further reopen its economy, it said.

When TraceTogether-only SafeEntry is implemented, visitors will no longer be able to enter by scanning QR codes with phone cameras, using SingPass Mobile or scanning their personal IDs.

Advertisement

Instead, they will have to use the TraceTogether app to scan the venue’s QR code or allow entry staff to scan the QR code on their TraceTogether token.

“TraceTogether-only SafeEntry will only be enforced after everyone who needs a token has had a chance to collect one,” said SNDGO on Tuesday.

“There is no need to collect the token if you are already using the TraceTogether app, or are able to download it,” it added.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram