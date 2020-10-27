TraceTogether token collection suspended for a day, to be distributed one constituency at a time from Oct 29

SINGAPORE: The distribution of TraceTogether tokens at community centres (CCs) has been temporarily suspended and will begin again from Thursday (Oct 29) - one constituency at a time.



This is to "better match demand" and prevent long queues from forming at some community centres, said the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office (SNDGO) in a news release on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Before it was suspended, distribution took place at 38 community centres over the past six weeks.



The new mode of distribution will start on Thursday at Marsiling Community Centre for residents in Marsiling constituency.



This is followed by Fuchun and Woodgrove community centres on Saturday for residents of Woodgrove.

"More constituency CCs will be progressively opened for the collection of tokens from October to December. By the second half of December, all CCs will be opened for collection, including the initial 38 CCs," SNDGO said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Residents can check the TokenGoWhere website to find their designated collection venue and full collection schedule.



SNDGO had announced on Monday night that residents would only be allowed to collect the tokens from their own constituency community centres.



On Tuesday, it said that demand for the token surged at the collection points after last week's announcement that TraceTogether-only SafeEntry will be progressively implemented at popular venues including workplaces, schools, malls, food and beverage outlets and hotels by the end of the year.



Advertisement

When TraceTogether-only SafeEntry is implemented, visitors will no longer be able to enter by scanning QR codes with phone cameras, using SingPass Mobile or scanning their personal IDs.

Instead, they will have to use the TraceTogether app to scan the venue's QR code or allow entry staff to scan the QR code on their TraceTogether token.

There is no need to collect the token if residents are already using the app as they serve the same function, said SNDGO.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram