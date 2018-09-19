Track fault at Clementi causes rush hour delays on East-West Line
SINGAPORE: A track fault at Clementi caused delays along the East-West Line on Wednesday (Sep 19) morning.
The track fault occurred at about 7am between Clementi and Jurong East MRT stations, rail operator SMRT said in a post at 8.39am on Facebook.
Train services between the two stations had to be stopped to allow staff to go onto the track to check on the fault, it added.
"Our engineers are on site doing their best to rectify the fault. Train services have progressively resumed," SMRT said.
"Due to slow train movements, please cater for additional 40 minutes of train travel time. We are sorry your morning commute has been affected."
At 8.15am, SMRT advised commuters to add 40 minutes travelling time between Boon Lay and Queenstown.
SMRT's first tweet to inform commuters of the track fault came at 7.10am, when it said that train service between Jurong East and Clementi would be delayed by 30 minutes.
A few minutes later, it tweeted to add that free bus bridging services were available from Queenstown to Boon Lay.
At 7.40am, the rail operator informed commuters to add 30 minutes travelling time between Queenstown and Boon Lay.
It also advised commuters in a tweet at 7.53am to use the North-South Line via Woodlands and Ang Mo Kio to get to the city.