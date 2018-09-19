Track fault at Clementi causes rush hour delays on East-West Line

SINGAPORE: A track fault at Clementi caused delays along the East-West Line on Wednesday (Sep 19) morning.

The track fault occurred at about 7am between Clementi and Jurong East MRT stations, rail operator SMRT said in a post at 8.39am on Facebook.

Train services between the two stations had to be stopped to allow staff to go onto the track to check on the fault, it added.

"Our engineers are on site doing their best to rectify the fault. Train services have progressively resumed," SMRT said.

"Due to slow train movements, please cater for additional 40 minutes of train travel time. We are sorry your morning commute has been affected."







At 8.15am, SMRT advised commuters to add 40 minutes travelling time between Boon Lay and Queenstown.

[EWL] UPDATE: Our staff is rectifying the fault, train service on the EWL is available. However, please add 40 mins travelling time between #BoonLay and #Queenstown. Free regular bus and bridging bus svc are available between #BoonLay and #Queenstown. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) September 19, 2018

SMRT's first tweet to inform commuters of the track fault came at 7.10am, when it said that train service between Jurong East and Clementi would be delayed by 30 minutes.

Commuters at Jurong East MRT station affected by delays due to a track fault at Clementi. (PHOTO: Arul)

[EWL]: Due to a track point fault at #Clementi, train service btwn #JurongEast and #Clementi will be delayed for 30mins. Free regular bus service is available between #JurongEast and #Queenstown. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) September 18, 2018

A few minutes later, it tweeted to add that free bus bridging services were available from Queenstown to Boon Lay.

[EWL] UPDATE: Due to a track point fault at #Clementi, train service btwn #JurongEast and #Clementi will be delayed for 30mins. Free regular bus service and free bridging bus service are available between #BoonLay and #Queenstown. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) September 18, 2018

At 7.40am, the rail operator informed commuters to add 30 minutes travelling time between Queenstown and Boon Lay.

[EWL] UPDATE: Our staff is rectifying the fault, train service on the EWL is available. However, please add 30 mins travelling time btwn #BoonLay and #Queenstown. Free regular bus and bridging bus svc are available btwn #BoonLay and #Queenstown. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) September 18, 2018

It also advised commuters in a tweet at 7.53am to use the North-South Line via Woodlands and Ang Mo Kio to get to the city.

SERVICE UPDATE: Passengers who are travelling to the city, please be advised to take the North South Line via #Woodlands, #AngMoKio and #Orchard. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) September 18, 2018



