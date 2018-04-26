CASE receives 25 complaints over closure of Traditional Javanese Massage Hut

SINGAPORE: The Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) said on Thursday (Apr 26) that it has received 25 complaints over the closure of Hut68, the company which runs Traditional Javanese Massage Hut.

In the complaints, received between Mar 5 and Apr 25, customers reported that the massage chain's outlets in Bukit Timah, Jalan Jurong Kechil, River Valley and West Coast Plaza had closed and that the company was uncontactable.

Customers also said they had prepaid for their massage packages, with the unutilised sessions amounting to about S$23,000 in total.

Those who had prepaid for packages from Traditional Javanese Massage Hut at River Valley and are covered under insurance will be able to obtain a refund as the outlet is CaseTrust-accredited, the consumer watchdog said.

CaseTrust is a scheme that certifies businesses that have good business practices and consumer-friendly policies.



These customers may contact the claims department of AVA Insurance Brokers via email at claims_brokers@ava-ins.com or by phone at 6535 1828.

Those who are not covered under insurance or had purchased massage packages at other outlets may approach CASE for assistance via its hotline 6100 0315, it added.

The association also highlighted that Hut68 is a different entity from Traditional Massage and Beauty Care, which runs the House of Traditional Javanese Massage chain.