Lorry driver jailed 4 weeks for trying to bribe traffic police officer

SINGAPORE: A lorry driver was sentenced to 4 weeks' jail on Friday (Feb 21) for trying to bribe a traffic police officer.

In a press release, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said that Teo Teck Yong, a 62-year-old lorry driver, attempted to bribe Sgt Shivasuria in August 2019.

On Aug 18, 2019, Sgt Shivasuria spotted Teo driving a lorry without his seat belt fastened and signalled for Teo to stop the vehicle.

Teo then "persistently offered" S$100 to Sgt Shivasuria to not issue a traffic summons. Teo's offer was rejected by Sgt Shivasuria, and the matter was reported to the CPIB.

Teo was charged in court on Nov 27, 2019 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

"Singapore adopts a strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption," said CPIB, commending Sgt Shivasuria for his act of integrity.

"It is a serious offence to bribe, or attempt to offer bribes to another individual or entity."

Anyone convicted of a corruption offence can be fined up to S$100,000, or jailed for up to five years, or both.

