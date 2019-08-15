25 heavy vehicle drivers handed summonses in enforcement operation: Traffic Police
SINGAPORE: 25 heavy vehicle drivers were handed traffic summonses for range of offences in an enforcement operation across multiple locations in Singapore on Thursday (Aug 15).
The offences included speeding and failing to keep to the left.
Following two Traffic Police (TP) officers on the operation, CNA observed that other drivers were stopped for not wearing their seatbelts, or not properly displaying the speed limit sticker at the rear.
“TP takes a serious view of heavy vehicle drivers who flout traffic rules as heavy vehicles are capable of causing greater damage and loss of lives when involved in accidents,” it said in a news release.
It added that there were 776 accidents involving heavy vehicles in 2018, up from 765 the year before.
26 people were killed in such accidents in 2018, down from 34 the year before.
1,174 were injured in these accidents last year, up from 1,143 in 2017.
Thursday’s TP enforcement operation was conducted jointly with the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and National Environment Agency (NEA).
One heavy vehicle driver received an NEA summons for vehicular smoke emission.
In addition, LTA officers found 39 offences, including improper licence plates, tinted windows and vehicle overloading.
More than 20 officers from the three agencies were deployed for the operation.
Other officers were also deployed with police speed laser cameras at various locations across Singapore.