Traffic Police get new fleet of BMW cars for expressway patrols

SINGAPORE: The Traffic Police have procured a fleet of BMW cars and will use them for highway patrols from early next year, the police confirmed on Thursday (Jul 19).

Channel NewsAsia understands that eight cars from the German marque were procured.

Photos of a car sporting traffic police livery was posted on Facebook by car dealer Bavarian Marques Pte Ltd on Tuesday. The post said the car was a BMW 3 Series M-Sport.

“The Traffic Police procures new expressway patrol cars periodically as part of its vehicle replacement programme, as well as to enhance its operational capabilities and effectiveness," the Singapore Police Force said in response to queries from Channel NewsAsia.

"These new expressway patrol cars will replace the older models and should be ready for patrol duties by early 2019.”

The news of the BMW patrol cars have drawn both criticism and approval from online users.

Many said the cars were a "waste" of public funds, but others defended the choice.

"Look at all the keyboard warriors! Police officers also pay taxes. They deserve better equipment," said Facebook user Muhammad Saiful on the Roads.sg Facebook page.

The Traffic Police's current fleet reportedly includes cars from Hyundai, Toyota, Subaru, and Volvo.

The police did not confirm which cars are currently used as expressway patrol vehicles, but a 2006 article from Police Life Monthly said that eight Subaru WRX 2.0 Turbo were bought that year for patrols.