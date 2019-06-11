8 including traffic police officer, paramedic injured in back-to-back accidents at same spot along PIE

SINGAPORE: A total of eight people were injured in a series of accidents that occurred at the same site along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Sunday (Jun 9).

In a statement, police said they were alerted at about 11.15am to an accident involving two cars and a tipper truck along the PIE towards the direction of Changi Airport, before the Bukit Timah Expressway exit.

“Two motorcyclists had also self-skidded in separate accidents, at the location of the first accident, after it occurred,” police added.

The authorities said that after the traffic police and Singapore Civil Defence Force had arrived, another accident happened, with a car self-skidding at the same site.

"The car hit a 30-year-old Traffic Police officer and a 26 year-old SCDF Paramedic who were attending to the earlier accidents, and the two motorcyclists, aged 35 and 37, who were moving their bikes away to avoid obstructing traffic," said police.

Four others, aged between 25 and 69, who had been involved in the earlier accidents, were also indirectly injured by the impact.

All eight injured were conscious when taken to hospital.

The 44-year-old driver of the third car was arrested for committing a rash act causing grievous hurt.

A video collage on Facebook showed the traffic police motorcycle laying on its side behind two cars that had come into contact with each other. There was also footage of one of the cars skidding into another lane and colliding with the other car, as well as that of a man sliding across the tarmac after being hit by a third car.