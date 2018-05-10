Traffic Police to trial new cameras that detect illegal U-turns, vehicles stopping in yellow box junctions

SINGAPORE: A new traffic camera system will be tried out in June capable of detecting multiple traffic offences at junctions, Traffic Police (TP) said on Thursday (May 10).

The system uses a 3D laser scanner to track the movements of vehicles and automatically detect three types of offences: Illegal u-turns, vehicles turning in a non-turning lane and vehicles causing obstruction at yellow box junctions, it said.

It will record the time of the violation, the lane the vehicle was travelling on and its registration plate.

The system which can also detect multiple offences committed simultaneously, will be tested for three months at the junction of Thomson Road and Newton Road. The location is prone to such violations, TP said.

No summons will be issued for offences detected by the system during the trial period.

“These are violations that potentially can cause accidents, and we have seen such accidents happening at major junctions,” said TP commander Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SAC) Sam Tee.

“That causes concern and TP wants to use technology to remind and deter motorists from committing such violations.”



The system’s effectiveness in detering such offences will be evaluated after the trial period before deciding on next steps, SAC Tee said.

When asked if it will deploy the new system at other junctions, TP said it will adopt a risk-based approach, similar to how speed cameras are deployed on roads where speeding-related accidents have occured.

“We don’t have a specific timeline in mind, but quite certainly we want to deploy such technology,” SAC Tee added.

