Trailer moves down slope, hits wall after driver leaves seat

SINGAPORE: A trailer moved down a slope and hit a wall after its driver left his seat to attach it to a container.

The police said they were alerted at 4.10pm on Thursday (Feb 8) to the incident at 7 Penjuru Close.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the driver of the trailer had parked his vehicle on a slope. He was attempting to attach a container to his trailer when it started to move down the slope. The vehicle then hit a wall before coming to a stop before Penjuru Road.

A video circulating on social media showed the white trailer surrounded by debris. The front of the trailer was also badly damaged.

The driver declined to receive further medical attention.

Police are investigating the driver for negligence.

