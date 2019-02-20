Train Brand Haw Flakes recalled after consumer says she bit into glass shard

SINGAPORE: A recall was issued for a batch of haw flakes on Tuesday (Feb 19), after a consumer said she bit into a shard of glass while eating the candy.

The voluntary recall was issued by Sinhua Hock Kee Trading for Train Brand Haw Flakes (9 piece pack) with the expiry date of Dec 31, 2020. The recall is expected to be completed on Friday.

The consumer, who only wanted to be known as Ms Koh, told Channel NewsAsia that the candy was purchased from a Sheng Siong supermarket at 18B Circuit Rd.

The 48-year-old academic executive said she lodged a complaint with Sinhua Hock Kee Trading and the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) after she discovered the glass shard.

The company said it apologised to Ms Koh, and offered to bear the costs for a medical checkup as she was worried about having accidentally swallowed pieces of glass.

It also "wasted no time" in informing its retailers and conducting a voluntary recall "to safeguard consumers' safety", it said.

Sheng Siong confirmed that it has been informed and said it will proceed with the recall. Customers who have purchased the affected products can obtain a refund from its stores, the supermarket chain said.

Mr Albert Goh, Sinhua Hock Kee Trading's business development and marketing executive, told Channel NewsAsia that he is unable to reveal more regarding the issue, as the company has not received the affected product for its investigations.

"We are very curious on how the mentioned glass got into the product since all food machinery is in stainless steel (and compliant with) food safety and industry standards," he said.

AVA confirmed it received a report from the customer and said it is investigating.

According to Ms Koh, the agency has collected the product from her for its investigation.

Haw flakes, also known as shanzha bing, are pink or beige disc-shaped pieces of candy made from the fruit of the Chinese hawthorn.