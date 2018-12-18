Trains, buses to run late on Christmas Eve

SINGAPORE: Select bus and train services will operate extended hours on Christmas Eve to accommodate passengers travelling late, said SBS Transit and SMRT in separate press releases.

On Monday, the North-East Line (NEL) and the Downtown Line, operated by SBS Transit, will be extended by about 1 hour and 15 minutes.

The last train on the NEL towards Punggol will depart HarbourFront at 1.18am, while the last train towards Harbourfront will leave Punggol at 12.47am.

In addition, the Sengkang/Punggol LRT systems will also be open until after the last NEL train arrives at the respective Town Centre Stations.

On the Downtown Line, the last train heading towards Expo will leave Bukit Panjang at 12.50am, while the last train towards Bukit Panjang will leave Expo station at 12.44am.



The SMRT-operated North-South Line (NSL), East-West Line (EWL), Circle Line and the Bukit Panjang LRT will also end services past midnight.

The last train on the NSL towards Jurong East and Marina South Pier will leave Orchard station at 1.15am. From City Hall, the last train on the EWL going to Pasir Ris and Tuas Link will depart at 1.21am.

On the Circle Line, the last train departing Dhoby Ghaut and ending at HarbourFront will leave at 12.47am, while the last train leaving Harbourfront for Dhoby Ghaut will depart at 12.43am.

To supplement the extended rail hours, some buses will also run later.

SBS will extend hours on services 33, 51A, 60A, 63M, 133, 181, 222, 225G, 228, 229, 232, 238, 240, 241, 243G, 261, 269, 291, 292, 293, 315, 325, 410W, 804 and 812. Six Nite Owl services are also slated to operate until 4am on Christmas Day.

Twelve buses - 10e, 14e, 30e, 74e, 89e, 128, 151e, 174e, 196e, 513, 655 and 850E - which run between the heartlands and the city, will have their hours revised to accommodate the shorter working day on Christmas Eve.

For passengers on the last trains connecting at Choa Chu Kang and Woodlands Interchanges, the last bus for services 300, 301, 302, 307, 983A, 901, 911, 912 and 913 will leave at 2.15am.

The last bus for services 859A and 883A will leave Sembawang Interchange at 2.20am. The last bus for services 920 and 922, from Bukit Panjang Interchage, will leave at 2.10am.