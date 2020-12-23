Train, bus service hours extended on New Year’s Eve

SINGAPORE: Operating hours for some train and bus services will be extended on New Year's Eve (Dec 31), until the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Transport operator SMRT on Wednesday (Dec 23) said it was extending service hours for three of its train lines - the North-South Line, East-West Line and Circle Line.

(Source: SMRT)

Selected bus services will also have extended operating hours, so passengers on the last trains can connect to them, SMRT said.

(Source: SMRT)

Earlier in the month, SMRT announced that 10 evening bus services would have their operating hours brought forward to the afternoon on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

These include basic bus services 971 and 981; City Direct services 652, 653, 656, 657 and 670; and express services 951E, 963E and 982E.



(Source: SMRT)

Similarly, SBS Transit has said that 17 of its bus services would have their evening trips brought forward to the afternoon on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.

These include services 10E, 14E, 30E, 74E, 89E, 151E, 174E, 196E, 513, 654, 655, 660, 667, 668, 671, 672 and 850E.