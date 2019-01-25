SMRT extends train, bus service hours on eve of Chinese New Year

SINGAPORE: Operating hours for some train and bus services will be extended on Feb 4, the eve of Chinese New Year, until the wee hours of Feb 5.

Transport operator SMRT announced this on Friday (Jan 25), saying it is extending service hours for three of its lines - the North-South Line, East-West Line and Circle Line.



Advertisement

Selected bus services will also have extended operating hours, so passengers on the last trains can connect to them, SMRT said.

Additionally, operating hours for several bus services will be brought forward. They includes express services 951E, 963E, 971E and 982E, as well as City Direct services 653, 656 and 657.

Advertisement