Singapore

Extended hours for trains and buses on New Year's Eve

Singapore skyline night countdown
New Year fireworks burst over the Marina Bay skyline in Singapore on Jan 1, 2017. (Photo: AFP)
SINGAPORE: Party-goers out catching a countdown this New Year's Eve will have the option of taking public transport home.

SBS Transit will be extending their train services on the North East Line (NEL) and the Downtown Line (DTL) by at least two hours, the train and bus operator said on Wednesday (Dec 26).

The Sengkang and Punggol LRTs will also run until after the last NEL train arrives at Sengkang and Punggol respectively.

On the Downtown Line, the last trains will be leaving Bayfront Station - the nearest station to the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown site - at 2.17am (on Jan 1) towards Expo Station and at 2.27am towards Bukit Panjang.

NYE SBS Trains DTL

The last NEL train towards Punggol will leave HarbourFront at 2.16am, passing by Dhoby Ghaut at 2.25am.

NYE SBS Trains NEL

Train services on the East-West Line, North-South Line, Circle Line as well as the Bukit Panjang LRT will also be extended, train and bus operator SMRT said on its website.

NYE SMRT Trains

In the event of overcrowding, certain exits of MRT stations around Marina Bay may be closed and the crowd diverted to other areas, the police said on Thursday.

The police added that large crowds may be dispersing slowly after the event and advised the public to be patient and follow security personnel's instructions.

BUS SERVICES

Complementing the extended train hours, the operating hours of at least 26 SBS Transit bus services and 13 SMRT bus services will also be extended.

NYE SBS Buses

NYE SBS Buses 2

NYE SMRT Buses

A number of bus services by both operators will also have revised schedules on New Year's Eve.

NYE SBS Buses revised
NYE SMRT buses revised

ROAD CLOSURES

To facilitate the event, certain roads will also be completely or partially closed.

NYE road closure

Source: CNA/jt(hm)

