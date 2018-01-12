Train service on Bukit Panjang LRT resumes after disruption caused by damaged signal-stop tape

SINGAPORE: Service on the Bukit Panjang LRT resumed at about 6.30pm after a track fault halted services for about four hours on Friday (Jan 12) afternoon.

At about 1.45pm, a signal-stop tape near Keat Hong Station was damaged by a train, SMRT said on Friday (Jan 12). The tape is used to indicate to the driverless train where the train should stop accurately.

SMRT added that the train that caused the damage was withdrawn from service for further checks.



Train service resumed partially at about 6pm, and was fully restored at 6.27pm.



Train services were halted temporarily at 2.26pm for engineering staff to conduct a system-wide check.



Free bus and shuttle bus services were made available by SMRT, who apologised for the inconvenience caused to commuters.



"Our engineering staff are now working to resume the service," said SMRT.





In an update at 5.34pm, SMRT said that their engineering staff were still working to resume the service and advised commuters to seek alternative transport to Bukit Panjang.



"We seek your patience and understanding as we work to resume service," SMRT added.





SMRT said in a tweet at 6.04pm that partial train service resumed.



"Service B on the BPLRT inner loop between Bukit Panjang and Senja has resumed," SMRT said, adding that free regular and briding bus services were still available.

There was still no train service between Choa Chu Kang and Phoenix station.



Train services fully resumed at 6.27pm, it said.