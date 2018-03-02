NEL train stalls at Punggol MRT station, passengers 'stuck in train'

SINGAPORE: A train on the North-East Line (NEL) stalled on Friday morning (Mar 2) as it pulled into Punggol MRT station, with passengers forced to disembark using the emergency exits, according to a witness.

"This morning, a train stalled just as it was pulling into the Punggol station," said Ms Tammy Tan, senior vice-president of corporate communications for SBS Transit. "Service, however, continued to be available along the entire line."

The train "stopped halfway" as it was entering Punggol MRT station and passengers had to disembark using the emergency exits, according to Mr Wilson Wong, who got to the platform when passengers were being evacuated, at about 10.30am.

"Passengers can't get out through the normal way and (have) to use the emergency exit," the 44-year-old tech writer said.

"At Punggol station. Train doors can't open and passengers are stuck in the train," wrote Facebook user Eubb Hun at 10.06am.

Photos show staff members directing commuters off the train and along a walkway.

