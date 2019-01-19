More MRT trains and stations dressed up for Chinese New Year 2019

SINGAPORE: Decorations for Chinese New Year are up - in MRT trains and stations as well as buses.

This year, selected trains on all five MRT lines are decked out in auspicious motifs compared to three lines last year.

Selected MRT stations such as Outram Park, Bugis and Esplanade also got a pop of festive colour for Chinese New Year, which falls on Feb 5 and 6 this year.

A train floor decorated with Chinese New Year motifs. (Photo: Facebook/LTA)

"With the theme Celebration of Abundance and Prosperity, we join commuters in ushering in the Year of the Boar with Zodiac motifs and other auspicious elements such as gold ingots symbolising wealth and prosperity, as well as cherry blossoms which symbolise rebirth, renewal, optimism and new beginnings," said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Saturday (Jan 19).



A Chinese New Year-themed train. (Photo: LTA)

A staircase decorated with Chinese New Year-themed motifs at Outram Park MRT station (Photo: LTA)

Buses plying services 80, 143, 166, 147 and 174 will be also decorated to the same theme.



A Chinese New Year-themed bus. (Photo: LTA)

Launching the themed trains and stations, Member of Parliament for Jalan Besar GRC Lily Neo took a decorated train from HarbourFront station to Outram Park station on Saturday.

The decorations are the result of a collaboration between LTA and the Kreta Ayer-Kim Seng Citizens’ Consultative Committee, as well as transport operators SBS Transit and SMRT.

Dr Lily Neo at the launch of Chinese New Year-themed trains and stations in 2019. (Photo: LTA)

"Themed stations, trains and buses are part of LTA’s efforts to liven up the commuting experience during festive seasons, and foster positive commuter culture," said LTA.

The decorated trains and buses will run from Jan 19 to Feb 19.