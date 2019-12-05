Trans-Cab taxi driver arrested for road rage, criminal intimidation

SINGAPORE: A 42-year-old Trans-Cab taxi driver was arrested on Wednesday (Dec 4) in a case of road rage and another of criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt, the police said.



Videos of the incidents involving the taxi driver have been circulating online. One video shows him punching and kicking another driver's car, and another shows him hurling vulgarities at a couple with a baby.

In the first incident on Nov 22, police said they were alerted at about 3.20pm to a case of road rage along Paterson Hill.

Investigations found that the taxi driver had confronted a car driver after being honked at. During the confrontation, the taxi driver kicked and used his fist and elbow to hit the victim's car, damaging it in the process.

The car driver was unhurt, police added.

In the second incident on Nov 24 at about 11.30pm, the same taxi driver was involved in a dispute with his passengers at Far East Plaza taxi stand.



"During the dispute, the taxi driver is believed to have swung a pair of pliers towards one of his passengers who was carrying a five-month-old baby and the pliers hit the passenger's right hand," police said.

The baby was unhurt, they added.



The taxi driver was arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint on Wednesday.



He will be charged in court on Thursday with criminal intimidation, voluntarily causing hurt, mischief and intentional harassment.

If convicted of any of the offences, he faces jail terms of up to two years, fines, or both.



CNA has contacted Trans-Cab for comments.