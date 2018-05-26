Transport ministry responds to online criticism about 'unconventional' Bukit Timah bus stop

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Transport on Saturday (May 26) responded to an online criticism about an "unconventional" bus stop along Bukit Timah Road, saying that it was part of an innovative solution to overcome land constraints.

The issue was first brought to light by Facebook user, Mei Shan, who commented on the design of the bus stop that she said "confused" her. She also attached a photo of the bus stop, which features railings in front of the bus shelter.

The original post has been shared more than 3,000 times since it was first posted on Wednesday, with comments largely criticising the design of the bus stop and how the railings force commuters to walk several metres away from it in order to board a bus.

The transport ministry responded to the online criticism in a Facebook post on Saturday, saying that the bus stop was built that way to overcome land constraints, while minimising impact to vehicular and human traffic.

"Wonder what happens when there’s insufficient space for a typical bus stop?" the post read. "The answer? We innovate," it added.

"Our priority is the safety of passengers and other road users. We also need to keep the traffic flow smooth on our roads.

"Our engineers found an unconventional way to site this bus stop along the busy Bukit Timah Road ... They even factored in a shelter to ensure bus passengers will not be too affected by the rain and sunshine," it added.

The transport ministry also added that the design allowed bus services to be delivered to passengers while "maintaining reasonable vehicular traffic flow".

This is not the first time this particular bus stop, located before Winstedt Drive, has been in the limelight.

In March 2012, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) responded to a citizen's query on the bus stop by stating that there was insufficient space to place a bus shelter parallel to the bus bay.

LTA also added that a bus bay was nonetheless needed along this stretch of road to prevent stopping buses from obstructing traffic flow along the main road.

"To overcome the site constraint, the bus shelter had to be located slightly away from the bus bay, so that commuters can still wait within the bus shelter before their bus arrives.

"Railings were also installed to guide commuters to board the bus at the designated bus bay, keeping them safely away from the carriageway.

"The railings also deter bus drivers from stopping at the tapered end of the bus bay and hamper traffic while alighting passengers," added LTA.