Travel agency Konsortium Express and Tours suddenly closes, cites 'financial crisis'

SINGAPORE: Travel agency Konsortium Express and Tours has unexpectedly closed down.

In a notice posted on its website accessed on Thursday (Feb 22), the agency, which specialises in coach trips to Malaysia, apologised for the sudden closure, citing a "financial crisis".

It said that the company had gone into a "financial crisis and will cease operation on all services with immediate effect".

Affected passengers should put in a claim with their travel insurance provider or approach the small claims tribunal, the company added.

"We are deeply apologetic for the sudden closure and we seek for forgiveness," said the notice.

Photos online showed a physical copy of the notice posted on door of one of the company's offices while a lock and chain could be seen on the door handles.

Other travel companies were quick to jump into the void left by Konsortium's sudden closure, with Chan Brothers Travel saying it would aim to "help affected customers".

"While sudden business closure is not peculiar only to the travel industry, Chan Brothers Travel aims to help affected customers of Konsortium Express and Tours mitigate their losses and resume their travel plans," the company said in an email to the media.

It added that Chan Brothers Travel would be extending a "goodwill discount" of 10 per cent off package tours booked from now until Mar 4 for affected customers.

