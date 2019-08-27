6 travel agents suspended for failing to submit financial statements: STB

SINGAPORE: Six travel agents have been suspended for failing to submit their audited statements of accounts on time, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said on Tuesday (Aug 27).

The travel agents are: Alert Co, Success Express, RJ Travels, Sai Universal Holidays, Szimsai Holidays Events and TIS365.

During the period of suspension, they are not allowed to accept new travel bookings, but are still required to fulfil existing obligations to customers.

The six travel agents had failed to submit their audited accounts within six months after the close of their financial year.

"(This) raises concern over a company's ability to meet the minimum financial requirements as mandated under the Travel Agents Regulations," said STB.

"STB takes a serious view against errant travel agents, and will not hesitate to take necessary actions to protect the reputation of Singapore’s travel industry."

The suspension of the six travel agents will remain until they submit their audited accounts, or for up to six months after which STB will decide on the next course of action.

Travellers can visit the STB website for an up-to-date list of licensed travel agents in Singapore.