Traveller caught with 150kg of meat in luggage to be charged with illegally importing food

SINGAPORE: A Chinese national will be charged in court for importing more than 150kg of meat without a valid import license, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Tuesday (Feb 9).



ICA officers detected the meat while screening passenger luggage at Changi Airport Terminal 1 on Jan 27. The man had arrived on a flight from China and did not declare that he had come with 153kg of meat, including pork sausages and frozen chicken.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Illegally imported food products are of unknown sources and can pose a food safety risk, SFA said. “Meat and meat products can only be imported from accredited sources in approved countries that comply with Singapore’s food safety standards and requirements,” the authority added.



“SFA will … work closely with border control agencies to deter illegal import across our borders,” the two agencies said. It did not say when the traveller will be charged.



Offenders who import meat products illegally can be fined up to S$50,000 or jailed up to two years, or both. The punishment goes up to S$100,000 and/or three years' jail for repeat offenders.

Advertisement