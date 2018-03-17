Tree collapses on car in Jurong West, trapping driver

SINGAPORE: A man in his 50s was trapped in his car after a tree collapsed on his vehicle during heavy rain on Saturday (Mar 17).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the incident at Block 515 Jurong West Street 52 at about 5.30pm.

SCDF added that the man was trapped in the driver’s seat and had to be extricated with a power saw. The man was then assessed by paramedics, but declined to be taken to the hospital.

Several members of the public reported heavy rain and strong winds in the area during the late afternoon and evening.

Facebook user Murni Sab Adi, who lives at Block 514 Jurong West Street 52, told Channel NewsAsia that the weather in the area was "extremely stormy" and that his neighbour's flower pots broke due to the strong wind and rain.

He added that a number of small trees in front of his house "broke" as well.

Facebook user Ben Ong uploaded a video showing strong winds and two uprooted trees at Jurong West Street 52.

Separately, Facebook user Janet Chong posted a photo of a member of the public directing traffic at Jurong West Street 51.

Ms Chong wrote that a tree had collapsed in front of a bus and praised the man who “braved the rain [and] directed the traffic”.