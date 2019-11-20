Tree falls on car along Scotts Road

SINGAPORE: A tree fell along Scotts Road on Wednesday (Nov 20), trapping a car underneath and blocking all four lanes of the road.

It took about 30 workers to move the raintree, which fell in front of the Grand Hyatt hotel.



The hotel's marketing communications manager Gerald Kheng told CNA the incident occurred at about 3pm.



A tree fell across Scotts Road on Nov 20, 2019. (Photo: Munish)

View of the collapsed tree from the Grand Hyatt Hotel. (Photo: Jin Yuan)

Hotel employees helped to direct traffic through the hotel’s driveway to ease congestion, Mr Kheng said.



No injuries were reported and normal traffic along Scotts Road resumed at 3.55pm, he added.



An eyewitness told CNA that he noticed the fallen tree at about 3.30pm. Jin Yuan, 29, said that a white car was trapped underneath the tree.



The fallen tree as seen from the Grand Hyatt hotel. (Photo: Jin Yuan)

A tree fell across Scotts Road on Nov 20, 2019. (Photo: Watson Wong)

The Land Transport Authority said on its Twitter page that the stretch of Scotts Road (towards Claymore Hill) after Stevens Road was closed due to an “obstacle”.

Obstacle on Scotts Road (towards Claymore Hill) after Stevens Road. Scotts Road closed after Stevens Road — LTATrafficNews (@LTAtrafficnews) November 20, 2019

CNA has reached out to the National Parks Board for comment.