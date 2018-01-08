Tree falls on Toa Payoh road, 2 people taken to hospital

SINGAPORE: A tree along Lorong 6 Toa Payoh fell onto the road on Monday morning (Jan 8).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said two people were taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital after it responded to an ambulance call at 10am.

A photo circulating online showed the tree sprawled across the two-lane road, the road divider and on a white lorry near a traffic junction.



Dashcam footage of the incident uploaded on YouTube showed the tree crashing on the road and blocking vehicles on one side.







A photo of the fallen tree at Lorong 6 Toa Payoh circulating online.

