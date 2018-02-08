Trekking tips: How to stay safe when exploring places like Gunung Pulai

SINGAPORE: The experience of two Singaporean trekkers who went missing on Monday (Feb 5) while on a trek in Johor Bahru's Gunung Pulai forest reserve has brought into focus the risks involved in such adventurous activities.

Even though this area is seen as a popular and straightforward trekking destination, Dominick Tan and Clarice Lum Jie were not rescued until Thursday.

So how can you avoid getting into difficulties when trekking overseas? Channel NewsAsia spoke to experienced trekker Vijay Kumar, founder of SG Trek, to get some safety tips.

1) KEEP OTHERS INFORMED OF YOUR PLANS

Before you embark on your trek, inform family and friends of the exact location of your trail. Also register with the local authority before starting your hike.

2) KNOWLEDGE IS POWER

Advertisement

Advertisement

Take note of which which trail you are taking, its length and how long it will take to complete. Estimate what time you expect to complete the trek and what time you expect to return home - and then share this information.

Note all exit points of the trail carefully, and make sure that you are armed with emergency rescue contacts.

3) EQUIP YOURSELF WITH BASIC ESSENTIALS

Daypack

Food

Sufficient water

Survival knife

Compass/GPS system/map

Headlamp

Spare batteries/power banks

First aid

Whistle/emergency blanket

Rain jacket/extra set of warm clothing

4) KEEP CALM IF YOU GET LOST



If things go wrong, don't panic. Rely on your supplies. Check the map to see if you can figure out how far you are from the original trail. If you can, get back to the trail and stay there and wait for other trekkers.

5) INFORMATION ABOUT YOUR LOCATION WILL HELP RESCUERS

If you are too far away from the trail, try to get to a high vantage point to observe your surroundings. Also try to find the coordinates of your location and check your surroundings to note landmarks. When you call for emergency rescue, give a description of the location as accurately as possible. Do not move from this location.

