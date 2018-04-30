Trio arrested for using stolen credit card details to buy mobile phones

SINGAPORE: Two men and a woman, aged between 22 and 24, have been arrested for allegedly using stolen credit card details to buy mobile phones online.

The Singapore Police Force said in a news release on Monday (Apr 30) that it was alerted to a case last Thursday involving the fraudulent purchase of a mobile phone worth S$1,888.

The suspects were identified and arrested at various locations last Thursday and Friday. A laptop and four mobile phones were seized as evidence, said the police.

Items seized by the police as evidence. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

Preliminary investigations showed that compromised credit card details were used in the fraudulent purchases, the police said, adding that the suspects are believed to be involved in other similar cases.



Investigations are ongoing. Anyone convicted of abetment by conspiracy to cheat may face up to 10 years in jail and a fine.

In the news release, the police advised all debit and credit card holders to safeguard their card details and not to disclose sensitive banking information to anyone.

"They are also advised to be prudent when making online payments using their card details and to visit only reliable websites for online shopping," said the police.

