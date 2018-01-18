Trio face more charges in Shell oil heist case

SINGAPORE: Three men were slapped with fresh charges on Thursday (Jan 18) for allegedly receiving more stolen fuel from Shell’s Pulau Bukom plant between July and December 2017.

These allegations mean the Shell conspiracy – for which 14 have been charged so far over multiple heists – continued for at least five months.

Singaporeans Alan Tan Cheng Chuan, 45, and Ng Hock Teck, 54, face one additional charge each for receiving 764.81 metric tonnes of stolen fuel worth S$252,557.98 on Jul 24, 2017.

The fuel was allegedly transferred from the plant onto Singapore-registered vessel Sentek 26. They were first charged on Jan 13 with one count of receiving stolen property – more fuel worth S$160,000 – in the same manner on Nov 11.

A Vietnamese national, Doan Xuan Than, 45, also faced an additional charge of conspiring with Shell employee Koh Choon Wei to receive 1,133 metric tonnes of stolen fuel worth US$639,725.79 on Dec 1.

The fuel was allegedly transferred from the plant onto Panama-registered vessel MT Gaea. He was first charged alongside Tan and Ng on Jan 13 with one count of receiving stolen property – more fuel worth S$736,444.80 – in the same manner on Dec 31.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The trio will next appear in court on Jan 25.