Trips on Downtown Line up by more than 50% after DTL 3 opening: LTA

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

SINGAPORE: Since the opening of Downtown Line 3 (DTL 3), daily weekday ridership on the Downtown Line (DTL) has grown by more than 50 per cent, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a news release on Saturday (Feb 10).

Daily weekday ridership on the DTL grew from 300,000 to 470,000 following the opening of the 16-station extension last October, said the authority.

It expects the DTL to see more than half a million rides daily by the end of this year.

About 60 per cent of journeys involving DTL 3 are shortened by up to 10 minutes compared to previous travel routes without DTL, and 20 per cent are shortened by more than 10 minutes, claimed LTA in its news release.

It gave the example of a commuter living in Tampines East who could potentially save about four hours a week using the DTL regularly.

With the opening of DTL 3, 64 per cent of households across Singapore are now within a 10-minute walk from a station, compared to 60 per cent previously, LTA added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This brings the goal of having 80 per cent of households within a 10-minute walk of a train station by 2030 one step closer, Minister for Transport Khaw Boon Wan said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

He added that DTL 3 is proving to be a "game-changer" for residents living in the east.





