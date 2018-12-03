Troye Sivan to perform in Singapore on May 3 next year

SINGAPORE: Australian pop singer Troye Sivan will be performing in Singapore on May 3 next year at The Star Theatre.

The 23-year-old announced on Facebook on Monday (Dec 3) that the concert is part of his Bloom tour, which is his second and most recent studio album.



Advertisement

Released in August, the album includes singles like My! My! My! and Dance to This which features American singer Ariana Grande.



Known for his electronic dance-pop tunes, Sivan's big break came when he appeared as a young Wolverine in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Sivan's Bloom tour in Asia includes stopovers at Tokyo, Seoul, Taipei, Manila, Hong Kong, as well as Bangkok.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Tickets for the Singapore show are priced at S$98, S$108, $128, $148 and $168. They will be on sale from Dec 11, 10am onwards.