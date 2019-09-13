Truck catches fire along BKE

SINGAPORE: A truck caught fire along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) towards the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Friday (Sep 13).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to the incident after Mandai Road exit at about 5pm.

Videos of the incident showed the vehicle engulfed in flames, as dark plumes of smoke rose from the wreckage. At least six firemen were seen trying to put out the fire.

No injuries were reported, said SCDF, adding that the fire was extinguished using a water jet and a hose reel.

The cause of fire is under investigation.

