Sentosa gazetted for Trump-Kim summit in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Sentosa and the linkway to the island from Harbourfront have been designated as a special event area for the upcoming summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

This was announced in a public order published in the Government Gazette online on Tuesday (Jun 5), which adds to a previous announcement that the area around Shangri-La Hotel Singapore has been designated as a special event area for the summit. Extra security measures will be in force for these areas in the period between Jun 10 and 14.



The summit is scheduled to begin at 9am on Jun 12. The newly gazetted area is as below:

The map showing the area around Sentosa gazetted as a special event area for the Trump-Kim summit. (Map: Government Gazette)

Within the special event area, there will be a special zone where stricter security checks will be conducted on people and vehicles. The special zone covers an area that includes Universal Studios Singapore and the Capella hotel.

The map showing the area gazetted as a special zone for the Trump-Kim summit. (Map: Government Gazette)

On Sunday, the Government had announced that the area around the Shangri-La Hotel Singapore was designated a special event area for the same event, with a special zone covering an area including Claymore Road, Cuscaden Road, and parts of Nassim Road and Grange Road.



The map showing the area gazetted as a special event area for the Trump-Kim summit. (Map: Government Gazette)

Special measures apply to such event areas. For instance, people entering the special event area must allow the police to inspect their personal belongings if asked.

In addition, certain items will not be allowed to be taken into the special event area.

These include explosives and arms as well as aerosol paint containers or substances "capable of being used to mark graffiti". Loudhailers and flags or banners larger than 1m by 1m or with a handle longer than a metre are also not allowed within the special event area.

While there has been no confirmation of the venue of the summit, the Capella has been touted as one possible location.

Capella Singapore. (Photo: Channel NewsAsia)

There has also been speculation that the meeting may be held at the Shangri-La Hotel or The Fullerton Hotel in the Marina Bay area.



ORDER TO ALLOW ARMOURED VEHICLES

In a separate notice on Tuesday, the Government also made an order to allow for the use of armoured vehicles from Jun 3 to Jun 30, in relation to the summit.



The public order specified four vehicles driven by police officers for the purpose of training and conveying any "non‑citizen individual" taking part in the summit or related activities anywhere in Singapore.

This includes any social activities related to the meeting involving any representative of the US or North Korea attending the meeting, according to the notice.