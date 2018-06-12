PM Lee congratulates Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un on successful conclusion of summit

SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Tuesday (Jun 12) that the agreement signed at a summit between the United States and North Korea was a "dramatic step forward".

In letters to US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Mr Lee congratulated them on the successful conclusion of the summit, adding that Singapore is honoured to be the host.

Advertisement

At the summit held in Singapore on Tuesday, Mr Trump and Mr Kim signed a document in which North Korea committed to "complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula" in exchange for US security guarantees.

"It is a crucial first move in the long journey towards lasting peace and stability on a denuclearised Korean Peninsula," Mr Lee wrote in both letters.

To Mr Trump, Mr Lee also said that he looks forward to welcoming the US President again in Singapore in November for a state visit.

To Mr Kim, he wrote: "I hope you have enjoyed your stay in Singapore, including the walk at Marina Bay, and I look forward to meeting you again in the near future."

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a Facebook post on Tuesday evening, Mr Lee also thanked Singaporeans and the people who worked on the summit.

"You did an outstanding job, making sure each component of the Summit was well taken care of," Mr Lee wrote. "Thanks also to Singaporeans for showing the world what we can do. Thank you all!"





