North Korean leader hopes to learn much from Singapore

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he was impressed by Singapore's economic development and hoped he could learn from the country during a night tour of some of the city state's landmarks, the North's state media said on Tuesday (Jun 12).

Kim said Singapore was "clean and beautiful", while looking at the view on Monday from the observation deck of the Marina Bay Sands hotel, adding that he had learned much about the Southeast Asian nation's economic potential and how it had developed, the official KCNA news agency said.

Advertisement

Kim went on an evening tour, posing with Singapore officials at a tropical garden before visiting an infinity pool atop a landmark waterfront hotel, to the surprise of guests.

Kim arrived in Singapore on Sunday for a historic summit with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday aimed at getting North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons and missiles in exchange for economic incentives and security guarantees.

The young North Korean leader is staying under heavy guard at a city centre hotel and had not appeared in public on Monday until about 9.00pm, when one of his security officials buzzing about the hotel lobby shouted "It's all ready!".

Kim suddenly emerged in his trademark Mao-style suit to walk out to his black limousine, accompanied by his sister, Kim Yo Jong, and aides.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reuters staff around the city tracked his motorcade, which included bus loads of security personnel and aides, escorted by dozens of Singapore police officers on motorbikes.

His first stop was a park with futuristic, tree-shaped installations, Gardens by the Bay, which also boasts the largest glass greenhouse and tallest indoor waterfall in the world.

He joined Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, who tweeted a selfie with a smiling Kim and Singapore Education Minister Ong Ye Kung, against a backdrop of flowers with the hashtag #Guesswhere.

Kim thanked the Singapore officials for showing him around so late at night, the North's state news agency said on Tuesday.

Kim then stopped at the Marina Bay Sands hotel, which resembles a giant surfboard perched on three tall columns, for a look out over the bright city lights from its rooftop garden and infinity swimming pool.

Singapore was "clean and beautiful", Kim said on the observation deck, adding that he aimed to learn from the knowledge and experience of the southeast Asian nation, as he found it impressive, the official KCNA news agency added.

Surprised guests enjoying the relative cool of the tropical evening took pictures of a waving Kim with their cameraphones.

On the way back to his hotel, Kim walked along a promenade near the Merlion, a giant statue, and fountain, of a mythical creature, half lion, half fish - Singapore's unofficial mascot.

Kim's trip to Singapore is his furthest journey he has made since taking power in late 2011 upon his father's death.

He has made two trips to China since March to meet President Xi Jinping, and held summit talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in April and May in the Demilitarised Zone, which separates the two Koreas.

His excursion out of the hotel caused a big stir with guests who were told to get behind a barricade while dozens of North Korean security men and Singapore police officers and government officials blocked off the lobby.

"Oh my God, is Kim Jong Un coming?" shouted one guest, shortly before he appeared to set off for his evening jaunt.



We’re live on YouTube with our comprehensive coverage on the Trump-Kim summit. Watch here.

You can also catch the livestream and read updates at www.channelnewsasia.com/trumpkimsummit.