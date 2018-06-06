Expect heightened security measures at Trump-Kim summit venues: Singapore police

SINGAPORE: Members of the public can expect heightened security measures, including screenings of people and vehicles, at the Trump-Kim summit venues and areas around them, the Singapore police said.

“The summit between the United States and North Korea is of great international significance. Police and security agencies in Singapore are committed to ensuring security,” director of operations Senior Assistant Commissioner (SAC) How Kwang Hwee told reporters on Wednesday (Jun 6).

"The police, Home Team agencies, Singapore Armed Forces and auxiliary police forces will be deployed during the summit. We have been working closely with the security advanced teams of both countries to develop and put in place plans for the summit," he said.

SAC How said the summit has been declared as an Enhanced Special Security Event from Jun 10 to 14 by the Minister of Home Affairs under the Public Order Act.

During this period, the public can expect heightened security measures at the summit venues and the areas around them, he said, adding that the police will conduct security checks and screenings on people, vehicles and vessels.

Other security measures include the prohibition of unmanned aerial vehicles such as drones within the Enhanced Security Special Event Areas, and restrictions on vessel movements.

The announcement comes on the back of a White House confirmation that the summit will be held at the Capella Hotel in Sentosa.

This followed weeks of speculation surrounding the venue of the summit, as police declared the areas around the Shangri-La and Capella hotels as special event areas.

Other than the summit venues, the police will also step up patrols in areas of high human traffic, SAC How said.

"We seek the support and cooperation of the public because these security measures are necessary to ensure the security of the summit and Singapore.

"Members of the public can play an important role and partner the police by being vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police immediately."