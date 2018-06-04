Area around Shangri-La Hotel declared 'special event area' for Trump-Kim summit

SINGAPORE: The area around Shangri-La Hotel Singapore has been designated as a special event area for the upcoming summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

This was announced in a public order published in the Government Gazette online on Sunday (Jun 3). Extra security measures will be in force for the period between Jun 10 and 14.



Advertisement

The summit is scheduled to take place on Jun 12.

Apart from what would be a historic meeting between Trump and Kim, the public order notification states that the event may also include a series of meetings between representatives of the US and North Korea, as well as "any lead-in activities and social events connected with this summit".

Shangri-La Hotel has been touted as one of the likely venues for the summit, as speculation mounted in recent weeks about where the meeting would be held.

Other locations that have been mentioned as possibilities include The Fullerton Hotel in the Marina Bay area and Capella in Sentosa. There has been no confirmation of the venue for the summit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Within the special event area, there will be a special zone where stricter security checks will be conducted on people and vehicles. The special zone covers an area including Claymore Road, Cuscaden Road, and parts of Nassim Road and Grange Road.



The map showing the area gazetted as a special event area for the Trump-Kim summit. (Map: Government Gazette)

Special measures apply to such event areas. For instance, people entering the special event area must allow the police to inspect their personal belongings if asked.

In addition, certain items will not be allowed to be taken into the special event area.

These include explosives and arms as well as aerosol paint containers or substances "capable of being used to mark graffiti". Loudhailers and flags or banners larger than 1m by 1m or with a handle longer than a metre are also not allowed within the special event area.