Trump-Kim summit: Slow traffic, closures expected around St Regis, Shangri-La, Capella hotels

SINGAPORE: Motorists can expect traffic delays and disruptions from Saturday (Jun 9) on roads surrounding the Special Event Areas in the run up to Tuesday’s Trump-Kim summit.

Roads around St Regis Hotel - Tanglin Road (two right lanes are closed), Tomlinson Road, Orchard Boulevard and Cuscaden Road - will be affected between Saturday and next Thursday. Vehicular traffic along Cuscaden Road, between Tomlinson Road and St Regis Residences, in the direction of Orchard Road will be reversed.

Roads around St Regis Hotel will be affected. (Photo: SPF)

Roads around Shangri-La Hotel, such as Anderson Road and Orange Grove Road, will be affected between Sunday and Thursday.

Closer to Capella Hotel, where the summit will take place, Keppel Road, Telok Blangah Road and Sentosa Gateway will be affected from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Commercial vehicles with car plates starting with G, W, X and Y will be restricted to Anderson Road. Such vehicles proceeding into Orange Grove Road are advised to use Ardmore Park via Draycott Drive or Draycott Park. Vehicular flow along Ardmore Park in the direction of Draycott Drive will be reversed.

Vehicular flow along Ardmore Park in the direction of Draycott Drive will be reversed. (Photo: SPF)

Road signages will be put up along the roads affected ahead of the summit. Information on road closures will also be put up on roads and through LTA’s Traffic News on 938 Now, Capital 958, Warna 94.2 and Oli 96.8 at regular intervals on the hour.

SPF and LTA added that motorcades may cause temporary delays and diversions in traffic.

BUS SERVICES AFFECTED

Two bus stops in Orchard will be closed and bus service 36 will be affected. They are the bus stop outside The Regent Singapore along Tomlinson Road (BE 09191), and the bus stop after Tomlinson Road along Tanglin Road (BS 09159).



Bus service 36 will skip the bus stop after Tomlinson Road along Tanglin Road (BS 09159) and the bus stop outside The Regent Singapore along Tomlinson Road (BE 09191). (Photo: SPF)

