Trump shows video to Kim promising 'a new world'

SINGAPORE: The promise of a "new world" was presented to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday (Jun 12), in a video made especially for him and shown at the historic summit between him and United States President Donald Trump.

The video, which was about four minutes long, was shown by Mr Trump to Mr Kim on Tuesday when the two leaders met. It was also aired - in both a Korean and an English version - before Mr Trump gave a press briefing later that day.

In the video, a dramatic Hollywood-style voiceover described "a story of opportunity", featuring "two men, two leaders, one destiny" over montages of various scenes of Mr Trump and Mr Kim.

Produced like a movie trailer, it described "a story about a special moment in time, when a man is presented with one chance that may never be repeated".

"A new world can begin today," the voiceover promised. "One of friendship, respect and goodwill. Be part of that world, where the doors of opportunity are ready to be opened."

At one point, the video featured a montage with babies and automobile factories, suggesting what a more prosperous future for North Korea could look like if it agreed to scrap its nuclear arsenal.

To illustrate the point, ballistic missiles were shown in reverse motion, pulling back into their launch silos.

The video appeared to address Mr Kim directly, suggesting he could make a choice that would open North Korea to new investment and step into a starring role in a moment in history with Trump.

"Featuring President Donald Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un, in a meeting to remake history, to shine in the sun. One moment, one choice," the narrator said.

It also featured a few landmarks in Singapore, including a shot that looked like Marina Bay Sands going up in smoke.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Trump said he thought the North Korean leader "loved" the video.

"I showed it to him today, towards the end of the meeting and I think he loved it," he said.

"That could very well be the future (of North Korea)," he said. "The other alternative is just not a very good alternative. I showed it because I really want him to do something."

The US president said on Tuesday that the two countries were "ready to write a new chapter" and would move towards denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.

The credit on the video said it had been produced by Destiny Pictures, a company based in Los Angeles. A representative of Destiny Pictures could not be immediately reached for comment.

