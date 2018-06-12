'Trust each other first': Dennis Rodman watches Trump-Kim summit from Singapore

SINGAPORE: Basketball star Dennis Rodman was in Singapore on Tuesday (Jun 12) in a show of support for the historic summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Rodman made the news in recent years for his unlikely friendship with the basketball-loving North Korean leader, and has made five trips to Pyongyang since Kim took power.



“I think the leaders made a good statement today just shaking hands, the main thing is to try and accomplish trust," Rodman told Channel NewsAsia at the Regent Hotel in Singapore.



"So we can’t talk about war, we can’t talk about peace, we can’t talk about anything unless we trust each other first and that’s going to take a long time,” he added.

Rodman, who flew in late on Monday, was seen wearing a T-shirt which read: "Peace starts in Singapore."

When asked if he was happy with how the summit was going so far, Rodman said: "I'm happy, it's up to those guys to try and figure out how to get along as individuals first, instead of talk about war and stuff like that. That's next."

The former Chicago Bulls forward once called North Korea's Kim his "friend for life".



He first visited North Korea in 2013 with members of the Harlem Globetrotters basketball team, and in 2014 put together a team of North Korean basketball players for an exhibition match marking Kim's birthday.

