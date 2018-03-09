Hong Kong's Tsui Wah eatery to open in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Hong Kong's famous Tsui Wah eatery will soon open in Singapore after Jumbo Group announced on Friday (Mar 9) its partnership with the brand.

Famous for its crispy bun with condensed milk, baked pork chop rice and milk tea, this will be Tsui Wah's first entry into the Southeast Asian region.

In a press release, Jumbo said that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary Jumbo F&B Services had entered into a joint venture agreement with Kang Wang, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tsui Wah.

Jumbo and Tsui Wah will work together to bring the Hong Kong-style "Cha Chaan Teng" into Singapore, the press release said.

No details are available on when or where Tsui Wah will open in Singapore, or whether the eateries will share the same menu as those in Hong Kong.

"We will share them with you as and when they become available," said Jumbo, in response to queries from Channel NewsAsia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Tsui Wah restaurant in Hong Kong's Causeway Bay. (Photo: Google Street View)

​​​​​​​

Cha Chaan Teng, which literally means "tea restaurant", is a type of restaurant popular in Hong Kong for their affordable local cuisine.

The Tsui Wah Group currently has 70 outlets in Hong Kong, Macau and China.

Jumbo's group CEO and executive director Ang Kian Meng said that the move is part of the group's strategy to "grow our network of restaurants, and to further strengthen our foothold in Singapore".

"We intend to capitalise on the popularity and growth potential of the Hong Kong-style 'Cha Chaan Teng' market in Singapore to broaden our local customer base,” he added.