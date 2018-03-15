Hong Kong's Tsui Wah to open first Singapore outlet at Clarke Quay

SINGAPORE: Hong Kong's famous Tsui Wah eatery will open its first Singapore outlet at Clarke Quay, the chain told Channel NewsAsia on Thursday (Mar 15).

It will be located at the former ground floor unit of Attica club, which vacated the space in July last year.

The details of the opening are still being finalised, Jumbo Group said, although it confirmed that the Singapore outlet will be located at 3A River Valley Road, #01-03, Clarke Quay.

Jumbo Group announced on Friday that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary Jumbo F&B Services had entered into a joint venture agreement with Kang Wang, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tsui Wah, to bring the Hong Kong-style cha chaan teng into Singapore.

Famous for its crispy bun with condensed milk, baked pork chop rice and milk tea, this will be Tsui Wah's first entry into Southeast Asia.

The Tsui Wah Group currently has 70 outlets in Hong Kong, Macau and China.

