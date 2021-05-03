NEX, Waterway Point, AMK Hub among places visited by TTSH COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE: NEX shopping mall, Waterway Point and AMK Hub were among eight places visited by cases in the Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) cluster during their infectious period, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

Nine locations were added to a list of public places visited by COVID-19 community cases on Sunday (May 2).

All were visited by cases in the TTSH cluster, except for Me To Do Studio at Woodlands Street 82. The hair salon was visited by a COVID-19 case linked to a community care facility cleaner.

The other places visited by TTSH cases are Marina Square, 724 Ang Mo Kio Market, DLLM Lok Lok at MacPherson Road, the Lickers ice cream shop at Hougang Avenue 1 and the umisushi outlet at TTSH.



The list of the new locations is as follows:

(Table: MOH)

Public places marked with an asterisk were visited by TTSH cases, MOH said.



The list excludes residences, workplaces, healthcare facilities and public transport.



Those identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.



As a precautionary measure, individuals who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from the date of their visit.



"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said the ministry.

There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been, added MOH.



"The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection."

Singapore reported 39 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. Besides the 11 linked to the TTSH cluster, there are three other community cases and 25 imported cases. There were no new cases reported in the dormitories.

The Health Ministry said individuals should limit their social interactions in view of the growing number of community cases.

While the current eight-person limit on household visitors and gatherings in public places remains in place, people should limit such social interactions to two a day, the ministry said.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram