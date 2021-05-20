70-year-old man who was a patient at Tan Tock Seng Hospital dies from COVID-19 complications

SINGAPORE: An 70-year-old man linked to the cluster at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) has died from complications related to COVID-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (May 20).



The Singaporean man identified as Case 62687 is Singapore's 32nd fatality from the disease and the first since May 1.

He had a history of lung cancer and atrial fibrillation, and had been staying in Ward 9D since Apr 22. His COVID-19 infection was confirmed on Apr 30, MOH said.

The man had not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

"The National Centre for Infectious Diseases has reached out to his family and is extending assistance to them," said MOH.

The last time a COVID-19 fatality was recorded in Singapore was on May 1, when an 88-year-old woman who was also part of the cluster at Tan Tock Seng Hospital died from complications related to COVID-19.

The Singaporean woman, known as Case 62573, had a history of cancer, hypertension, congestive cardiac failure, stroke and hyperlipidaemia.

She had been staying in Ward 9D since Apr 14 and was confirmed to have COVID-19 on Apr 28.



