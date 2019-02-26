1 dead, 16 injured in bus accident at Tuas Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: One person was killed and 16 injured after a bus collided into a railing near Tuas Checkpoint early on Tuesday morning (Feb 26).

The heavy vehicle lane heading towards Singapore was closed after the accident. Buses and lorries were diverted back to Malaysia, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to a call for assistance at 501 Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim at 4.25am.

"A body was found and there were 16 other casualties conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and National University Hospital," it said.

ICA first alerted motorists to the accident in a Facebook post at 5.20am. It said buses and lorries were unable to enter the checkpoint at arrival, and advised motorists to use Woodlands Checkpoint instead.



Police and SCDF officers were at the scene, it added.



Photos posted online by Facebook users at about 5am showed barricades blocking the heavy vehicle lane.

Barricades put up at the heavy vehicle lane at the Tuas Checkpoint after an accident involving a bus on Feb 26, 2019. (Photo: Facebook/William Mah)

In an update on its Facebook page just before 7am, ICA said traffic for arriving and departing cars and motorcycles had returned to normal. However, the heavy vehicle lane remains closed, it added.​​​​​​​

