More than 6,000 sachets of chewing tobacco found hidden in lorry spare tyres at Tuas Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers foiled an attempt to smuggle more than 6,000 sachets of chewing tobacco at the Tuas Checkpoint on Friday (Jul 17).

The contraband was uncovered when officers noticed "anomalies" while examining scanned images of a Malaysia-registered lorry’s spare tyres, said the authority in a Facebook post on Monday.

Physical checks uncovered a total of 6,119 sachets of chewing tobacco hidden inside two spare tyres. The contraband was seized and the case was referred to the Health Sciences Authority.

The authorities confiscated a total of 6,119 sachets of chewing tobacco. (Photos: Immigration and Checkpoints Authority)

ICA said such methods of concealment are a cause for concern as similar methods may be used by "people with ill intent" to smuggle security items into Singapore.

The authority added that it would continue to conduct security checks on passengers, goods and vehicles to safeguard Singapore’s security.

