Heavy traffic at Tuas Checkpoint due to 'intermittent slowness' of immigration clearance system

SINGAPORE: Motorists at Tuas Checkpoint experienced heavy traffic on Thursday (Aug 29) morning due to “intermittent slowness” of the immigration clearance system, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said.

In a Facebook post, ICA said both arrival and departure traffic was affected.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Delays are expected,” it added. “The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority regrets the inconvenience caused to travellers and seeks their understanding and patience.”



Traffic camera images on the OneMotoring website showed long lines of vehicles in both directions at the checkpoint.

OneMotoring camera footage showed long lines of vehicles in both directions at Tuas Checkpoint on the morning of Aug 29, 2019.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an earlier post, ICA asked motorists to check the traffic situation at the checkpoint on OneMotoring before embarking on their journey.



Many motorists and commuters posted photos of the heavy traffic at the checkpoints on social media.

Some said they were stuck in traffic for hours, with the traffic buildup starting from 6.30am.



The delay was due to "intermittent slowness" of ICA's immigration clearance system. (Photo: Teo Wee Kian)

Facebook user Mini Yen posted on a Tuas Checkpoint group at 9.10am saying that it took her three hours to reach the immigration counters.

Another Facebook user Xie Huiwen posted photos of an ambulance with its lights and siren switched on, trying to edge past traffic on the road shoulder but being blocked by some vehicles.



Ms Boey Lee, who was travelling to Singapore on a motorcycle, said she was stuck in traffic for two-and-a-half hours but made it to her office before work started at 9am.

"Today is really bad, and many people just made a U-turn back to Malaysia," she said. "As for me, I arrived at my company at 8.50am ... Fortunately I was not late, just missed time to eat breakfast."

