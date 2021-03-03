Bodies of workers who died from injuries in Tuas fire to be repatriated on Thursday: MWC

SINGAPORE: The bodies of three workers who died from injuries in an explosion at an industrial building in Tuas will be repatriated on Thursday (Mar 4), said the Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC).

Four of the five workers who were placed in the intensive care unit have been moved out to the high-dependency ward, MWC also said. Two other workers had been discharged earlier.

"Our team has also contacted their families, reassuring them that the employer and the MWC will be there to assist them during this difficult period," said the organisation on Wednesday.

"To reassure the families, we will work with the hospital to arrange video calls between the injured workers and their families as soon as possible."

The last rites for Mr Marimuthu, Mr Anisuzzaman and Mr Md Shohel were organised by the company on Wednesday morning, according to MWC.

The last rites for the Tuas fire victims on Mar 3, 2021. (Photo: Facebook/MWC)

MWC said its team paid their last respects to the three workers, together with their friends and families, as well as the Building Construction And Timber Industries Employees' Union.

Mr Marimuthu's younger brother, who also works in Singapore, will take his brother's remains home, said MWC.

Members of the public who wish to support the workers affected by the Tuas fire and other accidents involving "distressed migrant workers" can make their donations to the Migrant Workers' Assistance Fund, said the centre. The fund is MWC's registered Institution of Public Character charity, which is approved to give out support to overseas beneficiaries.

Separately, an online drive by advocacy group ItsRainingRaincoats has raised more than S$600,000 for the workers on GIVE.asia, surpassing its goal of S$300,000.

"We never thought the campaign would reach these figures but what we do know is that our team is grateful beyond words for your strong support," said the group at the closing of the campaign at 12pm on Wednesday.

Donations will be "equally distributed" among the eight victims, according to ItsRainingRaincoats.