Tuas explosion: 3 workers die from injuries, 5 in critical condition

SINGAPORE: Three of the 10 workers who suffered burns in a fire at an industrial building in Tuas have died, said Commissioner for Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Silas Sng on Thursday (Feb 25).

Another five are in critical condition, while two workers have been discharged, added Mr Sng.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Preliminary investigations have found that the accident at 32E Tuas Avenue 11 was caused by "a combustible dust explosion", said Mr Sng, who is also director of the Manpower Ministry’s Occupational Safety and Health Division.

He added that the dust was in the form of potato starch powder, a material used for production by the company at the site, Stars Engrg.



Ministry of Manpower personnel at Tuas Avenue 11 the day after the fire, Feb 25, 2021 (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Burnt cardboard at 32E Tuas Avenue 11, the day after the fire at the industrial building, Feb 25, 2021. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Sng explained that such dust can be generated when powder is transferred, such as from a bag into a mixer.

“Over time, the dust can accumulate in the environment, especially if the ventilation or the housekeeping is inadequate … And when the dust comes into contact with a source of a friction, an explosion will occur as we see in this accident.”

He urged companies working with similar combustible materials to review their safety measures to ensure that dust does not accumulate in an enclosed environment.



"VERY LOUD EXPLOSION"

Advertisement

The workers were taken to hospital with burns on Wednesday following what witnesses say was a "very loud explosion".

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) firefighters who arrived at the scene extinguished the fire at Stars Engrg, where employees were working on an industrial mixer when the explosion occurred.



Eight workers suffered burns and were taken to Singapore General Hospital, said the Manpower Ministry. Another two workers from P3 Project, a company located opposite Stars Engrg, also suffered burns and were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Decimated back wall of 32E Tuas Avenue 11, the day after the fire at the industrial building, Feb 25, 2021. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Damages at 32E Tuas Avenue 11, the day after the fire at the industrial building, Feb 25, 2021. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Photographs of the area showed smoke billowing from the building as well as multiple SCDF and police vehicles.

Videos seen by CNA showed several workers with burns and patches of skin missing from their arms, torso and back. Several of them had their clothing burned off and were seen with strips of cloth on their shoulders and legs.