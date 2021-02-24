8 people suffer burns after 'loud explosion' at Tuas industrial building

SINGAPORE: Eight people were taken to a hospital with burns on Wednesday (Feb 24), following what witnesses say was a "loud explosion" at an industrial building in Tuas.



The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to a fire at 32E Tuas Avenue 11 at about 11.25am.

A unit in the building was "smoke-logged" and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the unit to locate the fire. The fire involved an industrial mixer and was extinguished with two water jets, said SCDF.



Eight people who suffered burns were taken to Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

Patients who suffer smoke inhalation or serious burn injuries but are in a stable condition will be taken to SGH's specialised Burn Centre instead of the nearest hospital, SCDF said in a Facebook post.



SCDF firefighters responding to a fire at 32E Tuas Avenue 11 on Feb 24, 2021. (Photo: Facebook/SCDF)

A smoke-logged unit in an industrial building at 32E Tuas Avenue 11 on Feb 24, 2021. (Photo: Facebook/SCDF)

Mr Frankie Goh, a logistics manager at Bauer located in the next building, said he heard a "very loud explosion" at about 11.20am, followed by two smaller ones.



Thinking the explosion was from his building, he called for his colleagues to evacuate, said Mr Goh, speaking to CNA outside his building.



He then ran out of his office and saw black smoke billowing from a gaping hole in the wall of the building next door. Several workers were running out of the building screaming.



Section of the building seen from next door. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

SCDF vehicles and police seen inside the compound after an explosion at a building at Tuas Avenue 11, on Feb 24, 2021. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Mr Goh said his colleague saw workers with burns on their backs and legs. One of them had his head bandaged.



He then called the SCDF to report the incident. Ten minutes later, fire engines and ambulances arrived on the scene, he said. At least three ambulances took people to the hospital.



According to Mr Goh, the building houses a migrant worker dormitory among other companies.



Photographs of the area showed smoke billowing from the building as well as multiple SCDF and police vehicles.



Videos of the incident seen by CNA showed several workers with burns and patches of skin missing from their arms, torso and back. Several of them had their clothing burned off and were seen with strips of cloth on their shoulders and legs.



Damage caused by an explosion at Tuas Avenue 11 on Feb 24, 2021. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

When CNA visited the site at about 1pm, about 30 people were standing outside the affected building. About 15 of them appeared to be migrant workers.



An eyewitness who wanted to be known as Mr Tan said he works at a building a few blocks away from where the fire occurred. He could see the fire "just like (in) a movie", he told CNA.

According to Mr Tan, several workers came running over from another building after hearing the explosion, and tried to enter the site to help those inside.



SCDF vehicles and police seen inside the compound after an explosion at a building at Tuas Avenue 11, on Feb 24, 2021. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Damage seen on a wall after an explosion at a building at Tuas Avenue 11, on Feb 24, 2021.(Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

A technician who wanted to be known as Mr Ng, 52, said he was working in the block next to where the explosion happened. He did not hear the explosion because he was wearing earplugs but was alerted by his colleagues to evacuate.



He saw the migrant workers running out of the building with burns, and spraying water on themselves.



Bangladeshi national Sohel, 31, was sleeping in a migrant worker dormitory in a unit on the third floor at the time of the explosion.



“I was sleeping, then suddenly the sound came,” he told CNA.



View of the affected area. (Photo: Frankie Goh)

SCDF vehicles and police seen inside the compound after an explosion at a building at Tuas Avenue 11, on Feb 24, 2021. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

The explosion happened at a unit on the first floor, and the company located there manufactures insulation pipes, he added.



After hearing the noise, he woke up and ran outside, where he saw workers with burns on their legs and crying. According to Mr Sohel, the migrant workers working in that unit live in the dormitory above.



Ms Lai, who owns a company located next door at 32F, said the adjoining wall in her unit collapsed in the explosion.

“Luckily the first floor is a storage unit, nobody was there,” said the 60-year-old. Ms Lai said she did not know how much damage her unit had sustained.



SCDF said about 65 people in neighbouring units had cleared out of the building before firefighters arrived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.